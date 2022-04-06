Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

FISI opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

