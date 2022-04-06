Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 245.53% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $233.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.