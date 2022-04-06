Fiona Tan Sells 2,618 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $343.80. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

