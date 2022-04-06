First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Up 1.3%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 6,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

