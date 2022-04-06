First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $694.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

