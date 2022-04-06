First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $639.16

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $639.16 and last traded at $639.99, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.99.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

