First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 38,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

