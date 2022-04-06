First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

