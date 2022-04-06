First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.
NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.