First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $178.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

Shares of FRC opened at $159.82 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after acquiring an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

