First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $79.67. First Solar shares last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 11,625 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

