First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.20 and last traded at $90.62. 401,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 626,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.