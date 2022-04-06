First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.20 and last traded at $90.62. 401,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 626,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

