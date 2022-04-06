First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter.
FEMB opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating).
