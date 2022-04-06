First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.63. 343,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000.
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.
