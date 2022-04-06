First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.24

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $28.03. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 352,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

