Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

