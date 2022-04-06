Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.02. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.