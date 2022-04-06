FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 249% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

