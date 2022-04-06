Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $18,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

