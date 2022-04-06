Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,128,000 after buying an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,859,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 263.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

