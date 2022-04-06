Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 51,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 477,939 shares.The stock last traded at $79.63 and had previously closed at $82.32.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
