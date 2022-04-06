Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 51,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 477,939 shares.The stock last traded at $79.63 and had previously closed at $82.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

