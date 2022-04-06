Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.97

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
