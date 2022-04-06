Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.97

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

