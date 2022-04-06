Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.51 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

