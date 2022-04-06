Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.04

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.04 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 17318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 608,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,689,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

