Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

