Founder SPAC’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 13th (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 13th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:FOUNU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Founder SPAC has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $6,831,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

