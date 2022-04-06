Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F5 by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in F5 by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in F5 by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

