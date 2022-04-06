Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fred’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREDQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
Fred’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fred’s (FREDQ)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.