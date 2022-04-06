Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of FRLN opened at $1.11 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.