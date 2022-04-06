Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

