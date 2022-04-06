Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

