Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 106,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.