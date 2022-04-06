Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 106,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
