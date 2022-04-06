FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.83. 34,719 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.