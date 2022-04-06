fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 7.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. 148,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,269,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $952.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in fuboTV by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

