Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Robert J. Gould Sells 34,464 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FULC opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.05.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
