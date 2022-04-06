FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -117.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

