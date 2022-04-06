FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Smiths Group in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.