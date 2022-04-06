FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
