FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.68.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.