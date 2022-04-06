FY2022 EPS Estimates for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CEA opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

