FY2023 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

IHRT stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.