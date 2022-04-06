G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.23). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.21), with a volume of 438,258 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55.
About G4S (LON:GFS)
Featured Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.