Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.
GAIA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
