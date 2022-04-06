Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.