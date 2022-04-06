Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

