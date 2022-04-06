Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $66.99

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $69.84. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 17,333 shares changing hands.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
