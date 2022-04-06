Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Garmin by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

