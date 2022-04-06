Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

