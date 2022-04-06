Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Shares Up 3.1%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 305,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 283,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

