Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

GNRC traded down $23.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

