General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NYSE GE opened at $90.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

