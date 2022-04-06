General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll Sells 10,911 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

