General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.63

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1292298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.