Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

