Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09. Genesco has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

